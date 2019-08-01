Bracklesham Bay collision: Outpouring of grief after man dies and six left injured

Residents took to social media to share their grief and praise the emergency services after a serious collision in Bracklesham Bay last night left one dead and six injured.

The mutli-vehicle collision took place in Bracklesham Lane shortly before 8.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 31), police said.

Emergency services at the scene of last night's collision

One man sustained fatal injuries, while another in the same vehicle was seriously injured and taken to Southampton General Hospital in critical condition, confirmed police.

Five other people involved were injured to varying degrees, from minor to serious, and three hospitals across the south were used to treat them.

Many readers took to the Observer’s Facebook page to offer messages of condolence.

Kelli Lily Summer wrote: “Very very sad to hear. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Rosie Colby wrote: “Oh dear that’s so dreadful. Poor people! Poor brave rescue teams that have to sort all the devastation. Well done to you all.

“So terrible for all involved and their families.”

Many people praised the actions of the emergency services.

Tracey Thurlow said it was an ‘amazing standard of emergency response’ and wrote: “Two air ambulance landed in field next to me as close to incident as was possible. “

“Ambulance picked up the first air ambulance crew and rushed them to the scene. The second air ambulance crew ran behind.

“The first patient was carried up the lane on stretcher with around 6/8 emergency crew and helped into the field onto the helicopter. Another followed. Both helicopters then departed.

“An amazing standard of emergency response!”

Alex Acteson wrote: “It was awful. Multiple helicopters and emergency services. Thoughts to all involved.”

Others raised concerns about the safety of the road.

Helen Billinghurst said it was ‘such a dangerous road’ and said: “My heart goes out to all the family and friends involved.”

Carolyn Ann wrote: “My sympathies to your family. I have seen so many accidents on this road since I moved here.”

Police are urgently seeking witnesses to the incident, which involved a silver Volkswagen Eos convertible, a grey Alfa Romeo GT and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

A spokesman said: “We would like to talk to anyone who saw what happened, in particular those who may have dash-cam footage, or who noticed any of the vehicles being driven shortly beforehand.

“They are asked to report details online, by email to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting Operation Coleford.”

