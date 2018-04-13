Bracklesham care home placed in special measures

A dementia care home has been placed in special measures after ‘multiple safeguarding concerns’ were found which placed most of its residents ‘at risk of harm or poor care’.

Hooklands Care Home in Bracklesham Bay has been rated ‘inadequate’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

As a result, West Sussex County Council has blocked the operator Hooklands Limited from taking on any new residents and is reviewing the needs of those currently living there.

The damning CQC report, just published following two inspections on August 14 and 17, 2017, found: “There was no equipment such as sensory devices available in the home to alert staff if people fell and needed assistance.

“Referrals to external professionals had not been made when people fell to ensure action was taken to minimise the risk of further falls.

“Risk assessments and care plans were either not in place or incomplete for people who were at risk of choking.

“Skin and wound care management was not always robust.

“There was a lack of information about risks associated with choking and the provision of pureed meals meant that staff unfamiliar with the needs of people might give people meals that placed them at risk of harm.

“Medicine records were not complete and as a result could not be used to establish if people had received medicines as prescribed.”

Inspectors rated the home ‘inadequate’ for safety and leadership and ‘requires improvement’ for effectiveness, caring and responsiveness.

It is the second poor rating for operator Hooklands Limited since it took over the home, having been rated requires improvement in January 2017.

Hooklands Care Home had previously been rated ‘good’ in March 2016 under different owners.

Inspectors found of that ten of the 19 people at the home were living with dementia and 17 were high dependency

The report states that 14 people had fallen between January and July 2017, many unwitnessed.

The inspectors found: “We identified multiple safeguarding concerns that placed the majority of people who lived at the home at risk of harm or poor care.

“As such, we shared the concerns that we identified during the inspection with West Sussex County Council Adult Services safeguarding team in order that they could consider these in line with their safeguarding procedures.

“As a result, representatives of the council are reviewing everyone’s needs and multiple safeguarding enquiries are currently taking place.”

The latest report did find improvements with regards to recruitment and consent to care.

However, inspectors noticed a ‘decline in staff morale since our last inspection’ due in part to a reliance on agency staff and what staff said was a ‘lack of formal support’.

However the report found: “Despite the poor staff morale we saw that they were dedicated and tried to ensure people received a caring service,” adding that there was a ‘genuine warmth between people and permanent staff’.

“People did express satisfaction with the care and support they received,” the report added.

Medicines ‘were not managed properly’ and ‘parts of the building and equipment were not clean or maintained to an appropriate standard’, the report states, both resulting in safety breaches.

Read the full CQC report here: http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-2452538660