Brave act raises awareness and funds for special charity centre

A Chichester-based mother and daughter have thrown themselves into strong winds by abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money and awareness for charity The Point.

The Point provides support and care for severely disabled adults. Members who visit the centre have disabilities such as cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis, or other disabilities as a result of traffic accidents. The centre seeks to improve its attendees’ lifestyles, confidence and ability to cope.

Vicki in her gear beginning the abseil down the tower

Vicki Palmer and her mum Lou Raft both completed this brave activity. They chose to raise money for The Point because Vicki’s brother Matthew has been a member of the centre for more than 10 years.

Vicki said: “Without it, he would have no social life at all.”

Although originally she planned to do it with someone else, at the last minute her mother stepped in. While she hated every moment, she completed the entire abseil.

Vicki said: “I enjoyed every single second of the abseil and was the fastest of the day, coming down in three minutes, 30 seconds. I had been so worried, feeling sick and almost crying – but it was amazing.”

Claire Goff, manager of The Point, said: “Each year during July, Southern Co-op challenges colleagues to raise as much money and awareness as possible for their charity partner and Vicki and Lou were part of this wonderful effort. We are very grateful and money will go towards a defibrillator. The centre runs successfully on day fees from members, contributions from special care charges and proceeds from our charity shops, but all new equipment and refurbishment is paid for by fundraising. We are very proud of Vicki and Lou and the Co-Op.”