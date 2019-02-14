Brave, bold, and soon to be bald in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A Hunston resident is ready to donate her thick locks to reach her fundraising target and support a worthy cause.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteer Deborah Halsey has made the decision to shave her head to raise vital funds for the DREAMBUILDING project.

Deborah pictured with her proud husband Fraser, she said the nerves are yet to kick in for the big day

On Monday, February 25, at 1pm, Deborah’s friends and family will fill Creations hair salon in Chichester to witness the brave event and support the hospice’s project which will fund a new hospice.

Deborah has spent her life working in various roles in the NHS and although two years ago she decided to become a ward volunteer at the hospice she wants to do even more.

Deborah said: “I decided over Christmas I wanted to do something special for the DREAMBUILDING project. I am no athlete so running a marathon was no option and I am no chef so I could not bake cakes either.

“What have I got that I could give? Of course my hair.”

Staff and patients at St Wilfrid’s are among those who have been fund-raising towards the impressive £1,500 target.

More than £800 has already been donated through Deborah’s fundraising page and the various donation boxes that have been distributed around Hunston.

Deborah’s husband, Fraser, hopes the power of social media will increase her donations and spread awareness of the big day.

He said: “I was not surprised when Deb told me she was shaving her hair. In the 42 years we have been married, we have done some rather bonkers things together.

“From fast biking around France to off road racing all around, she has always been brave, I am very proud.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice opened in 1987 and since then staff and volunteers have cared for more than 17,000 patients and provided support to their loved ones.

To support Deborah’s event, either come along on the day and donate or donate through this link: dreambuilding.everydayhero.com/uk/deborah-halsey.