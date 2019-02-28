Brave hair transformation raises vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A Hunston resident has been joined by friends and family as she shaved her hair for St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s project.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteer Deborah Halsey visited Creations hair salon in Chichester on Monday, February 25, to swap her thick hair for donations to the hospice’s DREAMBUILDING project.

Deborah surrounded with her friends and family

As expected, Deborah was very nervous on the day and asked stylist, Carli Nicholas, to cover the mirror until her new updated look was complete.

At her side the entire time was daughter, Sarah Voss, Grandson, Jayden Voss, husband Frazer and many other supporters.

Jayden held Deborah’s hand throughout the shave and said: “She has been going on to me about this for ages so I was so excited to do the very first shave.”

Proud daughter, Sarah, added: “I am amazingly proud of her, when my mum says she is doing something she will do it, no question about it.”

Deborah's new look

Building up to the day, Deborah had set herself a fundraising target of £1,500 and with around £600 left to go, she is determined to keep going so the team at St Wilfrids can build their dream new hospice.

Deborah said: “The moment I looked into the mirror I was in utter amazement and I could not be any happier to have all of the special people in the my life around me.

“My next mission is gliding for my 60th birthday.”

To support Deborah’s headshave for St Wilfrid’s Hospice visit dreambuilding.everydayhero.com/uk/deborah-halsey or for more on the project visit stwh.co.uk.