Break in at football ground ‘will not defeat’ Bognor Regis Town FC

A break in at Bognor Regis Town Football Club’s ground will not stand in the way of their new season, according to the head of the supporters club.

The club said that overnight on Saturday thieves targeted the club’s shop, taking a laptop, tablet and a TV.

Supporters club chairman Ian Guppy said: “The real value is minimal, it’s just the hassle.

“The laptop is password protected so is rendered useless.

“If anyone links the tablet up to the internet it will give me their address.”

The break in was discovered by a groundsman on Sunday morning, Mr Guppy said, who realised items were missing from the club shop.

He added: “We’re investing in CCTV. You should not need to do that for what is a very small shop at a football club.”

Mr Guppy was keen to praise the Bognor community for their response to the incident.

People have come forward offering to replace the missing items, he said.

“The community has been fantastic.

“It just shows that the community can rally round the club and the club is at the heart of the community.”

But whatever happened at the weekend, Mr Guppy said nothing is going to stop the club making a bright start to the season.

“We are just carrying on, we are not going to be defeated.

“We will be there Tuesday night for the first league game.

“We are excited about the season.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Anyone wishing to help the club should contact them via their Facebook page.