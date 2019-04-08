Brighton Palace Pier incident: Teen suffers leg injury after fairground ride comes loose

Emergency services were called to the end of Brighton Palace Pier this afternoon (April 8) after reports that four people were injured in an incident involving a fairground ride.

Sussex Police, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were all called to the scene just before 3pm.

A SECAmb spokesperson has since confirmed that a teenager has been taken to hospital with a leg injury, and others were 'shaken but uninjured'.

The spokesperson said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service has responded to an incident on Brighton Pier today in which it was reported, at approximately 3pm, that a piece of a ride had come loose.

"A male teenager has been taken to hospital with a leg injury. Others were shaken but uninjured. We are now clear from the scene.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police and other emergency services are attending Brighton Palace Pier after a fairground ride was reported to have failed at about 3pm on Monday.

"Initial indications are that four people have sustained injuries that are not thought to be serious at this time.

"There are currently no further details."

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We are attending an incident at the end of the pier.

"We were called at 3.06pm. We're assisting SECAmb."