Brother to honour sister’s memory in 50-day cycle ride set to start in Chichester

The brother of a woman who lost her life to multiple sclerosis is appealing for support for his ‘epic’ 50-day solo cycling challenge in memory of his sister.

Kenny Smith hopes to raise £50,000 from the 2,655 mile long challenge for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, which he will be starting in the centre of Chichester on June 12, 2019.

Kenny, from Aldingbourne, is planning to get back to Chichester in time for what would have been his sister Kathleen’s 50th birthday on July 31.

He said: “Kathleen lived with multiple sclerosis for all of her adult life, never letting it get her down.



“She was always smiling and enjoyed life as best she could, but in the Autumn of 2014 Kathleen sadly passed away.



“I vowed to keep her name alive and since that dreadful day I have planned and organised many fundraising events, raising over £200,000 pounds for the MS Trust.”



Kenny will head west from Chichester along the coast via Portsmouth, Southampton, Bournemouth, Exmouth to Lands End and will then travel up through Truro and Bude over the Severn Bridge and into Wales, where he will head to Mount Snowdon- the first of the three National highest peaks in the UK. He plans to climb en route, leaving his bike at the foot of each mountain.



He will then head over the River Mersey through Liverpool and along to Blackpools Golden Mile and then onto the mountainous landscape of Scotland.

He added: “One part I’m really looking forward to is riding into Letchworth, the home of the Multiple Sclerosis Trust where I’m sure it will be emotional.



“From Letchworth the ride will then take me through London down towards Dover and then along the coast through Hastings and Brighton and back to Chichester, but not before riding through my parents’ home village of Boxgrove and a visit to Kathleen’s grave.



“I will be riding solo and unsupported and will be carrying everything I need for 50 days, but anyone wishing to join me on any part of the challenge would be more than welcome as company will be much appreciated.”



Kenny, who is well underway with his extensive preparations, is looking for help with accommodation, kit, sponsorship, fundraising and promotion, media coverage and corporate sponsorship.



“Preparations are going well,” he said.



“Training includes riding from London to Amsterdam over four days via Calais and Bruges, two days cycling around the Isle of Wight and tackling all the local hills as much as possible.



“I’m out every weekend clocking up the miles and spending time in the saddle as well as (spending) hours on the turbo trainer, swimming Sunday mornings and weight training on the legs.



“I have plans to be riding 200 Miles per week by the autumn.



“Nuffield health gym have also put me on a strict diet and training plan at the gym.



“A challenge of this scale can only be successful if it has the support it so desperately requires.



“I ask you please to consider supporting me and the Multiple Sclerosis Trust for my epic challenge in my sisters memory.”



Kenny’s sponsors so far include; Nuffield Health Gym, Fatcreations, PowerBar, Pulsin, Surrey Cycle League, KD Smith Carpentry & Joinery and Spirit FM.

