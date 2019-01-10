Builders make a ‘wheel’ difference to Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre

A Chichester builder merchants has been busy supporting an animal charity by providing vital equipment.

The team at Covers Timber and Builders Merchants, Chichester, have delivered four wheelbarrows to the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre in Siddlesham.

Covers donations will allow the volunteers at the centre to distribute and carry supplies to the many rescue animals before each cat, rabbit or guinea pig is rehomed.

Fundraiser and volunteer co-ordinator at the charity, Helen Gunn, said: “The wheelbarrows will be a huge help to our staff and volunteers who work at the centre. We can’t thank Covers enough for their generosity.”

Since the centre opened in 1986, it has rescued over 25,000 cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Depot Manager at Covers Chichester, Richard Murrell, added: “We are always delighted to help charities and local causes. We hope that The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre enjoys using the wheelbarrows for many years to come.”