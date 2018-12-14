Building 199 homes in Southbourne would be 'extremely dangerous to pedestrians' say residents

A 'ludicrous' application to build 199 homes in Southbourne will 'put pedestrians at risk' according to concerned residents.

An outline planning application (18/03145/OUT), by Rydon Homes Limited, proposes 199 dwellings, along with access and associated development at Land North of Cook’s Lane, Southbourne, with all others matters reserved for future consideration.

According to its letter of application, Rydon Homes, said the proposals presents an 'excellent opportunity' to deliver a mix of properties and to provide a 'locally distinctive' development which respond to the social, economic and community needs of Southbourne.

Its planning statement added that the 'suitable, sustainable and deliverable' development proposal is needed to contribute to the 'short term supply of housing in the district'.

However, objection letters have shown severe concerns amongst residents, with many complaints about the dangers posed to pedestrians by added traffic congestion and narrow roads.

Southbourne resident Connie Farne said the development would have a 'severe impact' on the already 'very busy small residential area'.

She added: "Stein road is already passed bursting point with the amount of cars that use it, it can't cope with anymore. On a daily basis, cars park all the way down Stein Road, south of the train gates, leading to huge tailbacks and non-moving traffic.

"This then leads to waiting cars to frequently mount the pavements making it extremely dangerous to all pedestrians."

Mrs l Kennett similarly said that, due to Cooks Lane not having pavement, the increase in traffic 'would put pedestrians at risk'.

"There is too much building in this area and this is not the right location for these new houses. Our village is being ruined," she added.

Shaun Watson wrote that the Southbourne train gates are already 'congested enough without adding another 200 vehicles to the problem'.

He added: "The idea of 55 houses, let alone 199 houses, is nothing short of ludicrous and irresponsible."

Resident Jan Goldson commented that the proposal 'conflicts with the objectives' of the current Southbourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan. She added: "As you will be aware the Neighbourhood Plan states that all housing development in Southbourne be south of the railway line."

Calling for a committee decision in his red card procedure letter, Chichester district councillor Jonathan Brown said the 'major development', was 'wholly contrary' to the neighbourhood plan. The Southbourne ward councillor said: "This application is very premature and goes completely against Southbourne’s current, valid and popular Neighbourhood Plan."

Lez Brotherston said residents have already had to endure 'nearly two years of extra traffic and disturbance with the building of the new estate in Inlands road'.

"It would be so unfair that this would continue for another few years," he wrote.

Andy Kilbride said the proposed development would also have a 'detrimental impact' on the environment of Southbourne and local wildlife.

Karen Daffern agreed. She said: "There are plenty of other areas that are easily accessible by road without having to dig up a beautiful piece of land in the middle of a sanctuary, which is home to lots of wildlife."

Sheila Stakim said it would be 'extremely dangerous' to children going to and from Bourne Communities College and other pedestrians who walk along Cooks Lane.

However, Rydon Homes believe the 'much needed' development is in a 'sustainable village location' with ready access to local services.

It added: "It will be of high quality and is of a scale and density that is appropriate to the village and can be readily assimilated into the settlement."

"Southbourne is a suitable location for strategic housing provision.

"The proposal would deliver affordable housing for those unable to compete in the housing market which would be a considerable social benefit."

