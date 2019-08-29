Bupa Dental Care in Bognor closed after fire

A dental clinic in Bognor Regis has been closed indefinitely after a small fire broke out at the building yesterday morning.

No one was injured in the fire at the Bupa Dental Care Bognor in Belmont Street, a spokesman said. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Bupa Dental Care in Belmont Street, Bognor. Photo: Google Street View

The fire service confirmed that two crews were sent to reports of a fire in a ground floor space at 11.10am yesterday (Wednesday, August 28).

Two high pressure hose reels, two breathing apparatus, a safety jet and a fognail were used to bring the fire under control, a spokesman said.

Crews remained at the scene damping down and using a thermal camera to check for hotspots before leaving at 1.02pm.

Raphael Rashid, Regional Operations Director for Bupa Dental Care, said: “Unfortunately a small fire broke out at our Bognor Regis practice on Wednesday morning, thankfully nobody was hurt but the site is currently closed.

“I’d like to thank both the team at the practice and the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance, keeping everyone safe and evacuating the practice quickly.

“At the moment, we don’t know how long the practice may be out of action for.

"We’ll be doing our best to support any patients affected by the temporary closure by arranging appointments at our nearby practices in Wick and Rustington.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

