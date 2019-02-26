Burger King responds following mouldy Bognor burger allegation

Fast food chain Burger King has responded after a picture surfaced online of a burger with mould on it.

The tweet, posted by Mathew Candfield, shows a half eaten burger, the underside of which features four spots of mould. Tweeting a photo to the chain, Mathew said: "@BurgerKing Bognor my other half just went to get some lunch and found this burger was like this when she got home."

A spokesman for Burger King said: "Food safety is a top priority for the Burger King UK brand. We are working directly with our franchisee, who independently owns and operates this location to ensure that these standards are maintained."