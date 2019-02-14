A27 could be set for 3-month night-time closure between Worthing and Arundel

Highways England has applied for permission to carry out roadworks that could close one of the area’s major roads.



The government body has sought a temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) which, if granted, would allow it to close a section of the A27 at any time over an 18-month period from March 2.

The A27. Pic: Peter Cripps

The proposed work is expected to last about 11 weeks, with night-time closures from 8pm to 6am.

The highways maintenance would see roadside barriers installed along both carriageways between the Crossbush Roundabout and Offington Lane Roundabout, Worthing – including all slip roads, bus stops and side roads.

A Highways England spokesman said the scope of the work and traffic management required was unclear, as the granting of a TTRO was the first step in the process.

It is unconfirmed whether the section of road could be closed in sections or in its entirety.

