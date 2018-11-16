Alcohol licence for Chichester ice rink to be debated

An alcohol licence for the temporary ice rink planned in Chichester’s Priory Park is set to be discussed by councillors next week.

Events company S3K is set to run the festive attraction on land south west of the Guildhall starting later this month until early January.

A planning application for a change of use so the rink can go ahead was approved by Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (November 14).

However in order to be able to sell alcohol at the festive food and drink stalls planned next to the ice rink a separate premises licence needs to be secured from the council.

This application for an alcohol licence is due to be considered by the council’s alcohol and entertainments licensing sub-committee on Thursday (November 22).

A total of 54 representations have been received, with the vast majority from residents living in close proximity to Priory Park in opposition.

Objectors have argued there is no need to sell alcohol at a family event at could lead to an increase in noise disturbance, anti-social behaviour and disorder.

At this week’s planning committee, Edward White from S3K, said they had worked hard to modify proposals to respond to residents’ concerns. He added: “We want to show the best bit of Chichester to our visitors.”