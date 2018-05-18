Art gallery moving in to Southgate store

An art gallery is set to open at a former estate agents in Southgate, Chichester.

Island Fine Arts has announced it will be open at 12 Southgate, previously Martin & Co estate agents, on Wednesday May 30.

A statement on the gallery’s website reads: “Our first exhibition will be a two man show from June 1 to June 25, ‘New works by Benjamin Hope and Jo Bemis’.

“Benjamin is very much a rising star in the art world and is carrying on the plein air tradition of painting.

“Over the past few months he has visited the City on a number of occasions, and has put together a stunning selection of paintings of London and Chichester for this show.

“Jo is highly regarded for her ability to capture the movement of sea.

“Her seascapes cannot fail to move you and over the past ten years she has gone from strength to strength now showing her works with a number of well-known galleries.”