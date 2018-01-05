ATM to be removed from Chichester shop

An ATM is set to disappear from a Southgate newsagents following concerns it is contributing to light pollution.

Mini Super Market in Southdown Buildings has lost a planning application to keep the cash machine, which is surrounded by a florescent blue halo light.

Planning officers at Chichester District Council found both the internal and external LED illumination were ‘incongrous and intrusive’ in the area, between Chichester rail station and the bus station.

The ATM is installed through the shop window glazing. Planning documents state it was put in to help draw in shoppers.

An objection by the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee said the development was ‘damaging’ to the area.

An appeal may be made against the decision, which was made on December 22.

See planning application reference 17/03093/FUL