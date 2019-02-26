Bath and body care shop in Chichester closes down

Crabtree & Evelyn in Chichester's West Street has closed down after a decade in the city.
The bath and body care brand displayed a notice on its window confirming that yesterday was its final day of trading.
It read: "We would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support and friendship over the last ten years.
"With very best wishes from us all at Crabtree & Evelyn, Chichester."
