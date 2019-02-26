Bath and body care shop in Chichester closes down

Crabtree & Evelyn in Chichester's West Street has closed down after a decade in the city.

The bath and body care brand displayed a notice on its window confirming that yesterday was its final day of trading.

Crabtree & Evelyn, Chichester

It read: "We would like to thank all our loyal customers for their support and friendship over the last ten years.

"With very best wishes from us all at Crabtree & Evelyn, Chichester."

Read more retail news:

Survey reveals shopping habits of Chichester residents

Chichester computer store one of six to make staff redundant with 'immediate effect'