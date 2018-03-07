Bunnings denies Chichester rumour

Bunnings has denied rumours it is already set to leave Chichester.

A spokesman said: “I can confirm Bunnings does not have plans to leave currently.”

The Australian DIY company owns Homebase and converted the large store on the outskirts of Chichester in January.

There has been rumour locally it is already pulling out, and parent group Wesfarmers’s managing director Rob Scott reportedly said its UK project was ‘disappointing’.

