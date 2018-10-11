Businesses get PR talk on 'nature of news'

A group of entrepreneurs gathered for a talk on public relations this week.

Members of The Chichester Collective gathered at The Hornet Alehouse on Monday evening to discuss the power of public relations (PR).

Members of The Chichester Collective at The Hornet Alehouse on Monday evening (October 8)

The evening included a talk from this newspaper’s

Editor-in-Chief, Gary Shipton, who explained the nature of news and what a journalist is looking for in a story.

The Collective Chichester’s co-founder Abby Smith said: "The focus of the evening’s event was on public relations.

"However, we felt it was important for our members to understand what news is in order to be able to execute and exploit the power of PR, which is which we were so delighted Gary agreed to be our expert speaker."

Following the talk, members had the opportunity to have a one-on-one mini consultation with local PR and marketing agency Brightword.

Owner of Brightword Rachel Soothill said: "I’ve been a member of The Collective since it launched in July and I am delighted to have had the opportunity to talk to so many hardworking, inspiring local business and entrepreneurs about how valuable PR could be for their business.

"PR encourages people to think and speak positively about your business."

Gary Shipton, Editor-in-Chief of Sussex Newspapers, said: "It was a pleasure meeting and talking to such a buzzy and eclectic mix of local individuals who have all got a clear passion and talent for their respective businesses.

"Working for yourself and owning your own business can be tough, especially in this uncertain climate, and so it’s wonderful to see how this group, The Collective, has come together to support each other along the way."

Collective members also took part in an ‘empowering’ boxing masterclass from personal trainer and boxer Shona Paffey.

Helen Hoile, co-founder of The Collective, said: "Our monthly mingles are all about meeting the needs of our members mind, body and soul. This mini boxing session with Shona was all about empowering our members and helping them to box away self-doubt that can creep in when you are striving to reach your business dreams."

