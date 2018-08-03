Café owner ‘broken-hearted’ at closure of Chichester outlet

An independent business owner has expressed her sadness on having to close down her café in a Chichester park.

Florence Park Cafe, in Florence Road, will shut it doors for good on Sunday after serving the community since April 2015.

Jo Millen, owner of the cafe, said that a cold start to the season and hot weather had kept customers away.

She said: “We have been extremely lucky this season with snow earlier in the year and the summer heat.

“We have always been quite quiet in the heat.”

In a post on the cafe’s facebook page, Jo said: “It is with a broken heart that I announce that we will be closing our cafe forever on Sunday 5th August 2018.

“We have tried really hard to keep our heads above the water. The cold start to the season followed by extreme hot weather has kept customers away.

“We don’t blame you, lack of parking, no shade, hot metal play equipment, etc.

“We have been running at a loss to provide the community with a cafe and meeting place.

“Sadly we have not been supported and Chichester District Council have not renewed our lease with no reason given.

“I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your custom, support, stories and surprises along our journey.

“We will sadly not be here to see the wonderful wheelchair accessible swing be installed that we worked tirelessly to fundraise for.

“We hope you enjoy it when it finally arrives.”

Jo has set up Rainbow Ice Cream Parlour in Bognor Regis which opened in June.

She said: “We felt that Bognor Regis would benefit from an ice cream parlour – somewhere to enjoy freshly made sundaes, shakes, waffles and pancakes.”

Chichester District Council has been approached for comment.