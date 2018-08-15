Changes due for Cathedral Courtyard shops

Big changes are due for businesses in Cathedral Courtyard, Southgate next month with shops moving and expanding in the area.

Pushka Fashion Boutique made the announcement it would be moving in a video posted on its Facebook page by its owner, Danielle Coutin.

Ross Shackelford, manager of Coffee Lab in Cathedral Court

The business said it would be moving from the premises as its lease was set to run out.

Sales assistant Sophie Jennings said it was likely the business would be moving out of Chichester.

She said: "Rents have been upped as well as rates so we are trying to find a cheaper premises so it’s worth while."

The Facebook video stated that Pushka’s was ‘not exactly sure’ where they would be relocating to but confirmed they are definitely relocating.

Other Cathedral Courtyard businesses also announced changes.

Roly’s Fudge said it would be moving the business in September after nearly two years at the site.

Jeremy Thornham, owner of Roly’s Fudge, said he was hoping to move to East Street, but that is yet to be confirmed.

He said: "We need a higher footfall so that is why we are moving."

Coffee Lab also said that they would be making changes to their site.

The coffee shop announced it is planning to expand its current shop by knocking down the wall and expanding into Roly’s Fudge next door.

Alex Donnan, owner of Coffee lab said: "We just want to be able to provide a bigger space for the Chichester public."

"It is a great opportunity for us to expand out and we were thinking about relocating.

"The guys working here have got close to the Chichester people.

"We want people to be able to sit in, so by having next door, it’s going to enable us to go from 10 seats to about 30 with seats all along outside."

Ross Shackleford, manager of the coffee shop said he thought the expansion was needed.

He said: "During the winter months we are too small to get everyone in."

