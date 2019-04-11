Chichester bar closure is 'huge loss' for city

The closure of a popular Chichester bar has been called a 'huge loss' by fans of the venue.

The Belle Isle put a sign in its window yesterday (Wednesday April 11) which read: "We're sorry to say we've had to close our doors but we'd like to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers."

Since the abrupt closure, messages have been pouring in from readers of the Observer with some calling the closure a 'huge loss' for the city.

Steve Charles said: "A huge loss. Lovely friendly place with great food. Used it for so many leaving dos including my one. Chichester is becoming a ghost town."

Tracey Hoff said: "Anyone coming into Chichester via West Street will think its a ghost town. A and N's looks hideous with the boards up, now this too, plus all the other shops in town shutting."

Si Macca said: "What is going on in the UK? Getting scary. Tumble weed will soon be owning ours and other unfortunate cities... How could things be changed?"

Charlotte Pick said: "Another great place closed. There will be nowhere for anyone to go soon."

Chichester BID has been approached for comment.

