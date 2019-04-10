Chichester bar suddenly shuts

A Chichester venue shut suddenly this week despite a sign says it would be reopening soon.

The Belle Isle, in Chapel Street, has not opened its doors today (Wednesday April 10) with a sign on the bar's door reading: "We're sorry to say we've had to close our doors but we'd like to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers."

The sign in the window of the Chapel Street bar

Earlier today, a sign on the front door of the bar says it would reopen on Wednesday, without specifying a date.

The news comes as the bar's Southsea venue suddenly announced its closure today.

A sign in the window of the Southsea venue said: "We're sorry to say we've had to close our doors but we would like to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers throughout the years."