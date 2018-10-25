Chichester business Macleod Simmonds wins innovation award

Chichester business Macleod Simmonds won the innovation category at this years Highways Awards on Wednesday (October 17).

The surveying firm, based in Appledram Lane, enjoyed a 'resounding win' at the awards for their approach to a 'complex project' undertaken on behalf of the City of London Corporation.

Craig Simmonds, managing director of Mcleod Simmonds said: "Winning the innovation category at this year's Highways Awards tops of an incredible year for Mcleod Simmonds.

"We are extremely proud of our achievements on the ground-breaking project, all of which could not have happened without the support of the fantastic team from the City of London."

The awards' judge said: "Very positive outcomes achieved from this highways project that has shown excellent practice and new ways of working."

Using a combination of their own systems, Macleod Simmonds achieved huge cost saving for stakeholders, minimise disruption to road users and the local community as well as provided vital information to archaeologists to ensure successful completion of the project, a spokesman for the firm said.

Ben Manku, construction manager, City of London said: "We are thrilled to receive recognition from Highways Awards 2018 for this incredibly complex project requiring leading edge technology and teamwork."

