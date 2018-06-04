Chichester clothes shop to move after 35 years

Menswear store Dartagnan will move across the city this week, closing the doors to its East Street store tomorrow.

The clothing shop’s premises of 35 years, 56 East Street, is to be made into flats on the first and second floors.

Dartagnan will reopen on Friday at 39 North Street, which was vacated by Basler after the company went into administration last autumn.

Posting on Facebook, the brand reassured customers it would be back soon, with the offer of a gift voucher for helping to spread the word.

It wrote: “We had to vacate the property by 5th June 2018.

“Having found a stunning new location in North Street, Chichester, we have worked tirelessly to fit the new store out in time & vacate 56 East Street in time! This coming Tuesday sees the culmination of all that hard work.

“We will be closing the doors at 56 East Street for the very last time at midday on Tuesday 5th June.

“However do not fret, as on Friday 8th June we will re-open in a stunning new, bigger & better store @ 39 North Street, Chichester.”