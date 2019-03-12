Chichester Co-op store to offer 16 jobs

Co-op has confirmed it will be opening a store in Chichester after a £650,000 investment.

The Co-operative Food Group said the shop will be located on East Street and is due to open in the summer, providing 16 full and part time jobs.

The large retail unit previously occupied by Multiyork in Chichester has sat empty for months but a licensing application on the door gave fresh hope of a new occupier. Read our original report here

A Co-op spokesman said: "The Co-op is set to serve up its newest food store in Chichester following a £650,000 investment.

"It will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, award-winning wines, and essentials along with an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine, self-scan tills and paypoint."

Nigel Wicks, Co-op area manager, said it shows the company is: 'moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum'.

He added: "Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area. We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

"Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

Co-op said the store brings a funding boost locally through its membership scheme.

"Members receive a 5 per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further 1 per cent to causes," the spokesman added.

"Causes in the area currently benefiting include Southbourne Lions Club, Rotary Club Harbour Community Services Team, and The Apuldram Centre – with Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online."

Co-op said there will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch, and students in the area holding an NUS card will receive a 10 per cent discount 'to support them during their studies'.

Further information is available at http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/