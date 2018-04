Bargain Booze convenience store in Eastgate Square has closed its doors today with an uncertain future as the brand looks set to be sold.

The chain, which also has stores in Haywards Heath and Hastings, is owned by Conviviality, which is now in administration.

Staff could have their jobs saved by Bestways, which is said to be preparing a £7million deal to buy Bargain Booze and Wine Rack this afternoon.