Chichester HMV store locked as company goes into administration

Chichester's HMV store has locked its doors today (Tuesday 5) as the company went into administration.

The music retailer, which has been running for nearly 100 years, has been taken over by the Canadian retailer, Sunrise Records, which has acquired 100 stores across the UK, it has been reported.

However, 27 stores are expected to close with immediate effect, and will result in 455 redundancies across the country.

Dave Hockridge, 53, who runs Present Surprise in South Street said: "If HMV does close I think it is going to be a big knock on the high street basically because HMV is a big local and the size of that and places like Multiyork, that's still empty, Argos wasn't filled when Argos was there — it is going to be a great big gap and hopefully something will come in.

"Previously we have always had restaurants come in you would imagine because no shops wanted to fill up them locals that were available. Whilst it is better to have something in the premises obviously the retailers would prefer more shops but come the end of day if businesses don't want to come into Chichester then obviously it is better to have a restaurant or coffee shop or whatever."

