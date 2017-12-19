Chichester is ‘most vibrant area’ for a ‘mature’ drinker’s micropub

A prospective micropub owner from Yapton has said Chichester has the type of ‘mature clientele’ needed to launch his idea.

Glenn Johnson, who is also West Sussex chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), has put in a planning application for a micropub over two floors in the Hornet.

An IT professional, Mr Johnson took voluntary redundancy earlier this year to persue his dream of setting up a micropub selling cask ale, wine and cider.

He said: “We have lived in the area now for over 20 years and we have always considered Chichester to be the most vibrant area.

“Micropubs attract a more mature clientele and Chichester has much more for this type of person with its range of restaurants than the surrounding areas do.

“It has a great catchment area with a range of transport links and we want to add to the Chichester experience of a good night out with an offering that has not been seen here before.”

The Hornet Alehouse would at number 23, a former estate agents. An application to Chichester District Council for a change of use has recieved numerous letters of support, with a few opposed.

Environmental health officers have offered no objection, provided the micropub is soundproofed.

See 17/02951/FUL