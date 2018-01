A milkshake and smoothie bar is moving to a bigger site within the city centre.

Shake-A-Delic is currently refurbishing its new store in South Street ahead of it closing in Crane Street.

It is currently refurbishing the unit vacanted by PamPurredPets, next to the Rocking Horse bar.

A Shake-A-Delic spokesman said it would be a much bigger store and a better location, adding: “We’re also expanding our menu and will become Shakeadelic Dessert Bar.”

It also serves sweet and savoury crepes.