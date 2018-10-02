Chichester Repair Café to launch

A community repair shop will open later this month.

The 'repair café' will officially launch in Chichester at the Friends Meeting House in Priory Road on Saturday October 13 following a 'small scale' trial last month.

Rachel Macmillan sewing Michael Woolly's coat.

A group of ten people run the cafe which follows the model of the International Repair Cafe, repaircafe.org which discourages members of the public from throwing faulty objects away and encouraging them to bring them in to the shop to be repaired.

Organiser Jenny Cole is one of ten people who helped to set up the community café. She said she could see that it was something people would enjoy and said: "We are creating a space to do it.

"The motivation is looking at what is happening to the waste cycle. This is about community. Coming along along and doing it in company is much more fun than doing it alone."

A spokesman said: "A bit like the Repair Shop in the Weald and Downland Museum that has been aired on the telly recently, we are aiming to deal with items that would otherwise be thrown away.

"Come and sit with the person who is doing your repair ad have a conversation at the same time. Come and contribute to the knowledge of where to find recycling and up-cycling and fill in the book the records this locally."

The group are looking for help with electrical repairs, computer repairs, knife sharpening, jewellery repair and many more.

For more information visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/ChichesterRepairCafe

