Chichester restaurant named second best at English Curry Awards

An Indian restaurant in Chichester has finished as runners up a the eighth annual English Curry Awards.

It was the first time Masala City had been shortlisted for the award, which was announced on Monday (September 17).

Masala City. Picture contributed

A Masala City statement read: "Masala City, Chichester was shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year – South East category due to it’s huge popularity which attracts customers from all over the region and beyond.

"The lavish, black-tie awards ceremony took place at the stunning Copthorne Hotel Merry Hill in Dudley and included a drinks reception, four course meal and entertainment as well as the awards ceremony itself."

The English Curry Awards aim to recognise and reward the 'hard work, determination and dedication' of those in the country’s curry industry.

Masala City director Jay Hussain said: “We had a great night at the English Curry Awards it was our first experience of the awards and hopefully not last.

"We didn’t win on this occasion but it’s inspired us to really aim high. Thank you for your kind support."

The event is run by Oceanic Consulting — 'the UK’s leading ethnic consulting and promotions organisation in the UK', according to Masala City.

Speaking prior to the event, Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: “We are so excited for the finalists for the eighth English Curry Awards 2018.

"They have not only faced the recent challenges but have indeed grown from them.

"The curry industry represents so much more than just food: it celebrates history, community and innovation and we cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of the sector at the awards ceremony."

