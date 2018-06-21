Chichester’s Bunnings to revert back to Homebase

Chichester’s new Bunnings store will become Homebase again, it has been confirmed, after the Australian owner reportedly sold the company for £1.

Bunnings converted the Homebase store at Barnfield Drive in January and in March denied rumours the DIY chain was set to leave the city.

Now the store is set to revert back to Homebase after Austrailian company Wesfarmers sold it on to Hilco Capital.

