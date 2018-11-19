Chichester’s free Christmas park and ride returns

A free park and ride service will be running again from December 1 to help Christmas shopping in Chichester.

The service is operated by Stagecoach and supported by Chichester College and means that residents and visitors can spend more time looking for presents rather than parking spaces in the run-up to Christmas.

Park and Ride bus services will run from Saturday, December 1 on selected dates over the Christmas period.

The route starts from Chichester College car park and then continues into the city centre with convenient pick up and drop off points at Eastgate (opposite the Cattle Market car park), Northgate (the lay-by in Oaklands); and Chichester Cathedral.

Dates and times for the 2018 Park and Ride are as follows:

Saturday December 1: 8.30am to 6pm

Sunday December 2: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday December 8: 8.30am to 6pm

Sunday December 9: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday December 15: 8.30am to 6pm

Sunday December 14: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday December 19 to Saturday December 22: 8.30am to 6pm

Sunday December 23: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Monday December 24: 8.30am to 6pm

Councillor Tony Dignum, leader of Chichester District Council, said: “We’re delighted that the free Park and Ride service is returning for Christmas 2018. It has proved to be very popular in the past and we hope that this year will be no different.

“If you’ve used the service before you will know the benefits of parking at the Park and Ride facility at Chichester College and then continuing the rest of your journey into the city centre by public transport.

“Chichester is a popular shopping destination at Christmas so the Park and Ride service provides residents and visitors with a more convenient and less stressful alternative to using their car.

“With a dedicated bus every 15 minutes, shoppers and families can benefit from a quick and reliable journey avoiding congestion. An increase in visitors to the city centre also provides a welcome boost for traders in the run-up to Christmas.”

There will also be a torchlit procession on November 24 for the switch on of the Rotary Christmas tree lights in the city centre.