Chichester store to close after 75 years in city

A store that has been running in Chichester for 75 years has announced it will closer this summer.

Clothing store, Andrew McDowall in North Street first opened during WWII but due to lower footfall, higher costs, and a 'changing retail landscape', owners expect the store will be gone around mid-June.

Andrew in the store

Owner Andrew Moore said: "Trading conditions are tough. It hasn’t been helped by the rise in car parking charges last year. I believe this is driving people away from shopping in the centre of Chichester.

"We pride ourselves on good customer service and high-quality products, but it’s not enough in a challenging retail environment. The rise of online shopping, lower quality imports and a drive for the lowest prices has piled on the pressure.

"The footfall is nonexistent and a lot of our newer customers are doing everything online. Quality always used to be king and now price is. We have decided to go on our own terms."

The family business has won regional and local awards. Andrew's father Michael, won a lifetime achievement awards and worked for 70 years as a master tailor. Eighty-six-year-old Michael still turns up to work two days a week.

Andrew added: "We’re selling off absolutely everything, including the antique furnishings. Then we will say goodbye to our customers for the last time.

"We would like to thank all out customers for all their custom over the years — we still have some, just not enough of them."