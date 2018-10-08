Chichester timber and builders’ merchant celebrates 260 years of service

Employees at a Chichester timber and builders’ merchant have been rewarded for their 'commitment and loyalty' at an anniversary celebration event.

During a 'special event' at its headquarters on Quarry Lane to mark its 'incredible' milestone, Covers awarded eight of its staff for reaching their 30 and 40 year anniversaries at the business.

Covers said its long-serving staff were each presented with a gift from chairman Rupert Green.

Robert said: “Our staff are the backbone of our business and are responsible for making the company the huge success it is today.

"Congratulations to our wonderful long-service team for reaching such significant anniversaries.

"I would like to thank them for their commitment and loyalty to Covers over the past four decades.”

Trevor Linscott and Kevin Sampson, who have both been at the business for 40 years, each received a gift, as did George Murphy, Glenn Boyce, Dave Greenshields, Barrie Parker, Bob Jones and Anne Morton, who have all spent 30 years at the company.

Timber specialist Trevor said he could remember his first day at Covers 'like it was yesterday'.

He added: "It’s hard to believe that 40 years have already passed.

"I know I speak on behalf of the rest of the team when I say how enjoyable it is working here.

"I consider my colleagues to be an extension of my family – I’ve had a very happy and fulfilling career.”