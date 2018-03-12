Coffee shop would be third Caffè Nero owned outlet in Chichester

One year since Maison Blanc closed down in South Street, an artisan coffee shop brand has put in a bid to take its place.

Caffè Nero-owned brand Harris + Hoole has applied for planning permission to ‘make good’ the shopfront, put up signage and alter the interior of the store at number 56.

Policy limiting non-retail usage in the city centre to 25 per cent will not affect the plans, as the site is already classed as a café.

Readers frustrated by the news included Dan Jones, who said: “Chichester will be the place you go to drink coffee and leave... we need to attract actual shops or there will be nothing to come to Chichester for.”

But shop owner Dave Hockridge said that although it was not ideal at least the shop would be occupied.

The application for listed building consent follows an unsuccessful bid by Caffè Nero in 2016 to take over the shop next door, now occupied by Crew Clothing.

Illuminated signs, laser-cut brass lettering and a new awning are listed in the plan (18/00148/LBC) which is due for decision by April 17.

The design statement stated: “A proposal of this quality will make a positive contribution to the character and local distinctiveness of the historic environment.”

Consultation is now running until March 15.