Communal offices at iconic Chichester site set to open

A ‘co-working’ office space is set to open tomorrow (Friday 14) on the site of the iconic Graylingwell Hospital.

Set up by Chichester Community Development Trust, the site will be used for individuals and organisations to hire desk and one-to-one meeting space.

A spokesman for CCDT said: “The Water Tower is a home for that magic. Coworking is a state of mind, we believe that we are happier and more productive working together than alone.

“Our aim is to help small charities, voluntary organisations and business starts-ups to become successful and sustainable, by creating a community co-working environment that offers more than just renting a desk.”

“Within our co-working environment, we bring together individual workers and give them the chance to have a place alongside each other, create relationships and work together; we’re all about community over competition.

“It’s for people who are tired of working from home and alone, and crave some interaction from someone other than the postman.”

Graylingwell, a former psychiatric hospital, which opened 121 years ago, and the Kingsmead Avenue site is being used for housing and community facilities including buildings managed by CCDT.

Use of the offices requires membership or a day pass, including free parking, WiFi and the opportunity to host events at the site.

Chichester Community Development Trust said the interior of the office includes ‘lovely furniture, beautiful prints and plants, our aesthetic is simple, stylish and minimal.’

The launch, set to take place today (Thursday 13), will run from 4pm-6pm at The Water Tower, Graylingwell Park, Chichester.

For more information contact: bookings@chichestercdt.org.uk or see the website here