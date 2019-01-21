Danish firm hopes to 'bring some aviation back to Tangmere'

A global aviation company has said it is looking to 'bring some aviation back to Tangmere' after securing a deal to relocate.

Leki Aviation, which describes itself as a 'leading aircraft parts supplier', announced it would be moving to Chichester Business Park in Tangmere.

Andrew Newell, vice president of Leki Aviation said: "Leki Aviation had been looking for a prime location to develop and expand our supply and repair of aircraft parts business. Purchasing the freehold property at Tangmere meets our expectation for the appearance of our company, and out dedication to grow and develop out company further.

"We are looking to bring some aviation back to Tangmere, a former RAF airfield full of aviation."

The Danish-owned company is relocating from Lavant after purchasing 28,270 sq ft premises in after the deal was secured by industrial property specialists Lambert Smith Hampton and Flude Commercial.

Robert Dickens, speaking for Lambert Smith Hampton said: "Chichester Business Park is a real success story for the West Sussex economy and we're pleased to have secured these high-quality premises for an established global brand.

"The business park has excellent links to the A27 and this strategic location has already attracted major occupiers including Philips Respironics, Carte Blanche and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"The addition of Leki Aviation at Tangmere, a place with a long association with aviation, is fantastic news and I can only see the business park going form strength to strength moving forward."

Mark Minchell, director of Flude Commercial said: "Leki have been looking for a suitable relocation for some time and we are delighted they have been chosen Chichester Business Park. Our clients will shortly be embarking on further high quality development at the site and hope to attract similar quality companies to Chichester."