Designs for West Wittering beach café revealed

A design and a location have been proposed for a new beach café in West Wittering.

James Crespi from West Wittering Estate, said the consultation on December 1 and 2 was attended by around 200 people and is still open for responses online.

Pictured is an artist’s impression of a view from the south-west of the building, near to the existing café site.

Plans include vegetated shingle roofs to provide a habitat for insects and variosu plant species.

Also suggested are solar panels and ground source heat pumps to make the building eco-friendly.

A location plan shows the café positioned between the existing café (to be demolished) and the hedge by the seafront.

Floorplans detail a terrace for the main café area, a lounge, storage space and an education or training room.

To view and comment on the exhibition visit www.westwitteringbeach.co.uk and follow the link on the left hand side titled café plans.