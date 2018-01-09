Dozen companies fly the flag for Sussex at London Boat Show

This week, 12 companies from Sussex will be sailing into the London Boat Show, taking place January 10-14, to provide the thousands of people who flock to the show every year with an exclusive insight into the boating and holiday trends for the year ahead.

Back for its 64th year, the 2018 London Boat Show will celebrate everything you can do and enjoy on the water.

Bringing a world of inspiration, stunning yachts and on-water experiences visitors will be treated to five days of the very latest in the boating world.

Incorporating the all-new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show, visitors will be able to get into the holiday spirit and plan their next water-based getaway. Whether seeking new adventures on the open ocean, a family-boating holiday on the UK’s inland waterways or checking out the latest in watersports gear, this brand-new Show will offer it all.

Among the 347 exhibitors who will be packed into ExCeL London’s South Hall for the iconic event, will be Sussex-based businesses including Seago Yachting Limited, Classic Sail, Orkney Boats Ltd, RBS Marine and Tim Dutton Amphibious Cars.

Joining them will also be Sussex-based company and first time exhibitor, N’Fun Yachting.

Mark Sharp at N’Fun Yachting, remarks: “As an international brand looking to enter into the UK market with a bang, being part of 2018’s London Boat Show provides us the ideal platform to do just this. Showcasing a prototype of our revolutionary daysailer, the Yacht N’Fun 30, the Show offers the perfect time and location for us to drive success and sales in the UK.”

These companies help make up a local marine industry worth £966million in revenue and employs 9,474 people in the South East of England alone.

The London Boat Show 2018 will also offer an array of exciting new attractions to entertain and wow visitors.

These include opportunities for visitors to meet their sailing heroes and hear from boating experts at both the Legends Theatre and Practical Boat Owner Theatre, plus the chance to explore a stunning selections of the world’s most beautiful boats at the Show’s own Classic Boat Collection.

For those dreaming of their next getaway during the winter months or wanting to take up a new hobby for the New Year, there is the all-new Lock & Waterside Pub, showcasing the best of quintessential inland boating, the Beach Club & Activity Pool, bringing a touch of sailing in the Mediterranean to London, or the Adventure Zone, a chance to try your hand at the world’s latest watersports craze.

Whether you love boating, want to experience something new or just want an enjoyable day out, the world-famous London Boat Show has something for everyone.

To buy tickets to the London Boat Show, visit www.londonboatshow.com/.

Advance tickets start from £15, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult.

Full list of Sussex-based exhibitors:

Seago Yachting Limited

Classic Sail

Hydropool Hot Tubs Ltd

Indian Ocean Row

Nirvana Products Ltd

Orkney Boats Ltd

RBS Marine LTD

Renapur Ltd

Shore Therapy Ltd

Sussex Boat Shop Chichester Ltd

The Wellness Tree Group

Tim Dutton Amphibious Cars