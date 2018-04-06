Dragon’s award for young entrepreneur

Hollie-Ella is presented with her business award by Theo Paphitis 9JoBOCnEoo0V3zKJ3pEG
Hollie-Ella is presented with her business award by Theo Paphitis 9JoBOCnEoo0V3zKJ3pEG

Young entrepreneur Holly Thomson from Lavant has said she was ‘overwhelmed’ to be recognised by Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis for her work founding In the a Country magazine.

Holly, who started the magazine last year aged 21 as ‘Hollie-Ella’, was selected as one of the businessman’s Small Business Sunday winners and received her certificate from Mr Paphitis last month.

She said: “I remember feeling a real sense of pride in that what I had achieved was now being noticed by such a prominent and iconic businessman and fellow entrepreneur. Theo was lovely, really genuine and down to earth.”