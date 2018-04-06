Dragon’s award for young entrepreneur

Young entrepreneur Holly Thomson from Lavant has said she was ‘overwhelmed’ to be recognised by Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis for her work founding In the a Country magazine.

Holly, who started the magazine last year aged 21 as ‘Hollie-Ella’, was selected as one of the businessman’s Small Business Sunday winners and received her certificate from Mr Paphitis last month.

She said: “I remember feeling a real sense of pride in that what I had achieved was now being noticed by such a prominent and iconic businessman and fellow entrepreneur. Theo was lovely, really genuine and down to earth.”