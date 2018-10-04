Drive-thru Costa approved for Chichester

A Costa Coffee drive-thru has been approved for Portfield Retail Park in Chichester.

The drive-thru, which will be the first Costa outlet of its kind in Sussex, is to be built on part of the existing car park area for the neighbouring McDonalds and Pizza Hut.

Likely opening hours are stated as being from 5.30am to 10.30pm, seven days a week and the 1800sqft unit is to have both internal and external seating areas.

Plans published in August also included a statement from Costa that the facility would ‘complement the city centre stores’ as shoppers were ‘unlikely to break their shopping trip in order to visit a drive-thru’.

Highways experts have agreed technical specifications about traffic entry and exit from the site, which is directly next to Portfield roundabout on the A27.

Costa Coffee already has two city centre outlets in East Street and West Street and the city centre has now reached the planning policy limit for non-retail usage.

READ MORE: Chichester almost at café capacity