Emsworth store to shut for nearly a month for £500k revamp

Emsworth town centre’s Co-op store is closing for nearly a month for a major refit.

Staff say the renovation is much-needed and when the High Street store reopens, it will be a much better facility for customers.

Anne Martin, manager at the Southern Co-op store, said customers would notice many positive changes.

She said: “Our regular customers in Emsworth will know that our High Street store is in need of a renovation and I am pleased to say it is coming in April.

“In fact the makeover will be so significant that we are sadly going to have to close for a few weeks. Knowing how our customers rely on us for convenience, we have waited until the spring – avoiding important times such as Christmas. We are sorry to say that we will be closed from 5.30pm on March 13 to 7am on April 8.

“I’m delighted to say Southern Co-op is investing more than £500,000 into the store to improve the store environment and shopping experience.

Customers will no longer have to queue at two different tills to send their post then buy their shopping as we are merging the two together at the main retail counter.

“The service won’t change as there will be the same number of colleagues with unchanged working hours, plus there will be a self-service post office machine for our more tech-savvy customers. The more astute customers will also notice a reduction in the size of our aisles.

“Our current store carries a lot of products which are unloved so, rather than have them build up dust, in future we will only be stocking what you buy and love. If you’re missing something you need please talk to us and we will see what we can do.”

The revamped store will showcase regional producers through the Local Flavours range including a new range of COOK premium frozen ready meals.

Staff have made sure there is still a seating area which some customers rely on.

Anne added: “I thank you for your patience and understanding during the alterations.”