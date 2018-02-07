Fishbourne nursing home again warned to improve

Inspectors have again told a care home it needs to improve.

Despite finding ‘some improvements’ had been made at Manor Barn Nursing Home in Fishbourne at a second visit in just over a year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) again rated it as ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors did praise the ‘caring and kind staff’ and found residents were happy living there.

Following an inspection in December 2017, a report said the home’s provider, Rhymecare Ltd, had sent the CQC an action plan after two requirement notices were issued following a previous visit in November 2016.

The report, published on January 31, said: “During this inspection, we found some improvements had been made but had continued concerns related to the mental capacity act, management of ‘as required’ medicines and record keeping.”

Residents had their medicines managed safely ‘but further information was required about the medicines people needed ‘as an when’ to ensure these were administered consistently’, the report found, meaning ‘the service was not always safe’.

The service was ‘not consistently well-led’, but the home, in Appledram Lane South, was rated ‘good’ for caring and responsiveness.

The report found: “People and their relatives told us staff were caring and kind.

“People told us they liked living at the service, were happy and would recommend the service to their friends.

“Staff demonstrated kindness and compassion for people through their conversations and interactions.

“People told us their privacy and dignity was promoted and they were actively involved in making choices and decisions about how they wanted to live their lives.

“People were protected from abuse because staff understood what action to take if they were concerned someone was being abused or mistreated.

“Relatives confirmed they felt their loves ones were safe.”

Read the full CQC report here