Goodwood invites businesses to join networking club

The Network My Club networking breakfast at Goodwood is thriving so far with the next meeting set for November 8.

Members are given the given the opportunity to give an introduction to their business and mention any upcoming events and offers between networking, breakfast and enjoying the motor circuit track.

Personnel from Goodwood at the meeting also spoke to delegates about business and leisure opportunities at the estate.

Following the most recent event, Dianne Gill of Event Exec said: “Great place to network this morning with Network My Club at Goodwood”.

Claire Byrne from WPA Planning added: “Fabulous Network My Club at Goodwood event at Goodwood Motor Circuit today. Beautiful venue, beautiful people. Thank you”

The next meeting will be from 8.30am to 10.30am on November 8.

Network My Club at Goodwood is part of the Network My Club group, one of the fastest growing networking organisations operating across the South and in London.

Visit the Network My Club at Goodwood website to learn more about the benefits of joining, but to find out more about Network My Club, visit www.networkmyclub.co.uk or book at www.nmcgoodwood.co.uk.