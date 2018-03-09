Government shames Chichester Feather and Black for underpaying workers

Feather and Black, which has its headquarters in Chichester, is amongst a large list of employers ‘named and shamed’ for not paying its workers minimum wage.

According to the government’s list, Feather and Black, based in Terminus Road, Chichester, failed to pay £1,333.25 to 31 workers.

Wagamama, which has a restaurant in South Street, also failed to pay £133,212.42 to 2,630 workers, the government said.

Headromance Ltd, in Havant, which closed its Chichester branch, failed to pay £2,959.64 to nine workers.

In total nearly 180 employers have today been ‘shamed’ for underpaying more than 9,000 minimum wage workers by £1.1 million.

It comes ahead of the next rate rise on 1 April, when the National Living Wage will go up from £7.50 to £7.83 per hour.

Apprentices under the age of 19 and those in the first year of their apprenticeship will benefit from a record 5.7 per cent rise.

The government’s business minister Andrew Griffiths said: “There are no excuses for short-changing workers.

“This is an absolute red line for this government and employers who cross it will get caught – not only are they forced to pay back every penny but they are also fined up to 200 per cent of wages owed.

“Today’s naming round serves as a sharp reminder to employers to get their house in order ahead of minimum wage rate rises on 1 April.”

For a complete list click here: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/business/full-list-of-employers-named-and-shamed-for-underpaying-thousands-of-minimum-wage-workers-1-9055127