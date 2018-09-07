Hotel cancels bookings for Goodwood Revival

The Grand Folly Hotel in Halnaker has closed its doors and cancelled all bookings during the Goodwood Revival festival this weekend due to ‘unforeseen commercial’ concerns.

A message on the seasonal hotel’s Facebook page said: “The Board deeply regrets to confirm the cancellation and non-opening of The Grand Folly Hotel during The Goodwood Revival 2018 due to unforeseen commercial and operational concerns.

“All customers have been notified directly. The team offer their unreserved apology for this outcome and thank you for your continued support.

“The Goodwood Revival is a separately owned entity and will be going ahead as planned. For help with accommodation please visit the Goodwood Travel website: https://travel.goodwood.com”

Contact numbers on the hotel’s website redirected to an answer phone message advising of ‘a high volume of calls’ regarding the cancellation.

It advised customers to ‘please refer to the cancellation statement for the process and respond to the email address provided and the claims department’.

It continued: “For all 2019 enquiries please contact general enquires stay@grandfollyhotel.com”

No information about the cancellation is showing on the hotel’s website.

Accommodation this weekend at the hotel is showing as ‘fully booked’ on www.bookings.com.

The hotel has been contacted for comment.