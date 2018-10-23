House of Fraser confirms closing date for Chichester store

Chichester's House of Fraser has confirmed its closing date early next year.

A member of staff at the site confirmed that the store would cease trading on January 27. Signs in the window of the store on West Street read: "Closing down 20 per cent off."

The news follows the announcement that the store was named as one of 31 stores the company planned to close putting more than 160 jobs at risk. Since then, there was a take-over by the retail giant Sports Direct.

A spokesman for House of Fraser's new owners said: "We have suggested various options to the landlord that would have enabled us to save the store in Chichester. Sadly, these have been declined. We are now in consultation with staff about the fact that the store faces closure in the New Year."

READ MORE: Shoppers in Chichester react to House of Fraser closure

Fresh hope came for the store in August after the sites' landlord said he was 'hopeful' the department store may remain open.

Harry Foster from Savills Investment Management, the landlord of Chichester House of Fraser, said he had not been informed on the site's closure and said: "We offered a significant discount to stay but we haven't had a response."

Mr Foster added: "We do have other people interested in the site."

READ MORE: House of Fraser closure ‘a sad day for the city’