India Gate looks set to close

The former Kings Head pub in Merston – which is currently run as India Gate restaurant – is up for sale and a planning application for homes has gone in.

The building, off the A259 between Bognor Regis and Chichester, is listed on Flude for £395,000, subject to conditions.

A planning application from Roslyn Georgiades has been submitted to Chichester District Council.

It seeks to turn the existing restaurant into a four-bedroom house with double garage, as well as building three two-bed houses, with garages and parking, on the site.

View the planning application here: https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=P4TAEKER0CV00

India Gate in Arundel is owned by the same person but there are no apparent plans to sell that restaurant.